The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite could get a minor refresh in 2024

The mid-range Samsung Tab S6 Lite is set to receive a 2024 update, but leaked information suggests it's more of a subtle tweak rather than a major overhaul.

the upcoming model seems to maintain a largely similar design, display, S Pen support, cameras, and other key specs.

Breaking away from tradition, the 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is rumored to come equipped with the Exynos 1280 chipset.

Samsung's mid-range Tab S6 Lite might be getting a 2024 refresh, but a new leak says it's mostly a minor tweak under the hood.

Winfuture has published a bunch of official-looking images, giving us a 360-degree view of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024). The outlet also spilled the beans on some specs and pricing details.

The tablet first hit store shelves in 2020 and got a refresh in 2022. Now, Samsung is said to be readying the 2024 model, and it appears to be largely similar to the previous version, except for the chipset.

This means we can expect the same 10.4-inch 2000 × 1200 TFT LCD display and S Pen support. The front might flaunt a 5MP camera, while the back could pack an 8MP shooter.

However, the 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite might be spicing things up just a bit with a new twist. It's rumored to ditch the usual Snapdragon processors and ship with the Exynos 1280 chipset, breaking away from the norm of earlier budget tablets from Samsung.

Back in 2020, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite made its debut with the Exynos 9611 chip. In 2022, its sequel rocked either the Snapdragon 732G or Snapdragon 720G, depending on where you're in the world.

Rumor has it that the upcoming model will pack 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, plus a microSD card slot for extra room. As for a beefier 128GB version, the details on that are still up in the air.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is expected to keep the battery consistent with a 7,040mAh unit. Oddly enough, the details of its fast charging capabilities remain a mystery.

It looks like Samsung is rolling out two versions of the tablet, giving you the option to go with or without LTE support. Wallet-wise, the non-LTE edition is rumored to retail in Europe for €400, while the LTE upgrade could add a bit to the bill, landing at €450.

Based on the leaked renders, the tablet may arrive in black and beige colorways, though it remains unknown when it will be launched.