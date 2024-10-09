Our favorite Samsung tablet gets the Prime Day treatment with a 30% discount for Big Deal Days

Amazon has launched a 30% discount on our favorite Samsung Galaxy tablet overall for Prime Day, marking a discount of over $340 and bringing this tablet well below the $1,000 mark.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus offers an impressive balance of premium-level performance, screen size and quality, and the user-friendly One UI 5. It's a great pick for use as a laptop or a tablet, coming with a large 12.4-inch AMOLED screen, and the first-party Samsung S Pen stylus. This particular deal is for the 512GB storage configuration, though there's also a 256GB and 128GB option as well.

See all the October Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus 512GB: $1,119.99 $778.99 at Amazon The Galaxy Tab S9 Plus is our choice for the best Samsung tablet overall, offering a performance-heavy option with a large screen, a long battery life, and an included stylus. At 30% off for Prime Day, this one is a certified "Big Deal" that might be worth your time.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a fairly large tablet with top-tier specs; you want a tablet that comes with a first-party stylus; you prefer tablets that include several years of OS updates.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd prefer something more affordable, like the S9 FE Plus, which also happens to be on sale this Prime Day; you're looking for a smaller tablet than this one.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus is our favorite of the company's tablets overall, and there's more than one reason why. At the higher end of Samsung's tablet price points, this powerful device features solid performance as backed by 12GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

Users love it for the beautiful 12.4-inch AMOLED display, which also features a 120Hz refresh rate. The S9 Plus also comes with the convenient One UI 5 and four years of OS updates, along with featuring an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

This is definitely a good deal on a premium tablet, but be sure to check out other Samsung deals for October Prime Day for an array of price points on the company's Galaxy Tabs.