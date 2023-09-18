OnePlus' upcoming budget Android tablet appears in marketing renders

What you need to know

The OnePlus Pad Go will apparently have a similar design to the regular OnePlus Pad, but with stripped-down hardware.

The tablet will supposedly be focused on entertainment with a 2.4K display and endurance with good battery life.

It also looks like the tablet has a cool two-tone design on the back, with a thick strip at the top.

OnePlus has confirmed the existence of the rumored budget version of the OnePlus Pad and even beaten leakers to the punch by releasing official marketing renders.

Digital Trends obtained the renders from OnePlus itself, showing off the OnePlus Pad Go in all its glory. As you can see in the image below, the back of the OnePlus Pad Go is a two-tone design, with a thick strip running across the top.

(Image credit: Digital Trends)

According to the report, the tablet will have a 2.4K display, as confirmed by OnePlus COO and President Kinder Liu. It's also easy on the eyes with TÜV Rheinland certification and offers an immersive entertainment experience with Dolby Atmos support.

This means that even though the OnePlus Pad Go is a budget tablet, it doesn't skimp on some of its most important components, such as the screen. For what it's worth, the regular OnePlus Pad's display has a resolution of 2800 x 2000. Many of our favorite budget Android tablets, meanwhile, have much lower display resolutions. For example, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 only has a 1200 x 1920 screen resolution. The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus comes close with a screen resolution of 1200 x 2000.

OnePlus' upcoming budget tablet may also focus on endurance, as suggested by the company's teaser on X (Twitter).

What's work without a little play!Take a guess.#AllPlayAllDay pic.twitter.com/FrX0Lct3ZhSeptember 14, 2023 See more

On the software front, OnePlus may treat the upcoming tablet in the same way that Apple treats its iPads. According to the report, one feature that sets the OnePlus Pad Go apart from other tablets is the Content Sync feature, which allows OnePlus smartphone users to access their media and share a synced clipboard with the tablet. They can also transfer files with a simple drag-and-drop gesture without having to log into any accounts, unlike Apple ID syncing on iPhones and iPads.

In terms of design, the OnePlus Pad Go looks almost identical to the regular OnePlus Pad, with the same curved sides, big rear camera, and even the same green color. The only major difference is the two-tone back.

Digital Trends' report didn't say much about the tablet's hardware specifications, but it's safe to assume that the slate will be less powerful than its more expensive sibling. Liu hinted at this when he said the OnePlus Pad Go would be "a mid-tier entertainment tablet."

It's unclear when the device will make its debut, but with OnePlus India teasing it already, we can count on the company unveiling the tablet soon.