Kindle Paperwhite for only $99 is a gem of a deal

Improve your reading habit by getting the outstanding Kindle Paperwhite (2021) e-reader. Amazon has slashed the price of this waterproof reading device by 29%, bringing down its asking price to a low $99.99 (opens in new tab) for Prime Day 2022. Even considering the 2022 model, last year's Kindle Paperwhite is a fantastic e-reader. You get excellent contrast and comfortable viewing angles all around. Plus, the battery literally lasts for weeks on end.

Re-Kindle your flame for reading at a great price

(opens in new tab) Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021) - 8GB with Ads $139.99 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Carry thousands of e-books around in the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite from Amazon. Today's festivities take 29% off the price, giving you a marvelous e-reader at an unbelievably low cost.

Amazon's e-readers are by far the best for most people. You get the excellent Kindle reading app as well as Audible onboard, and listening to audiobooks is easy thanks to Bluetooth connectivity. If you're worried about space, you should know that 8GB of storage is more than enough for an endless number of books in various file formats.

In the past, EPUB support held back a lot of users. Now that Amazon has overcome that roadblock, there is nothing holding you back. The Kindle Paperwhite sports a USB-C port for charging, so you don't need to buy a separate charger for it. Simply plug it into your Android phone's charger once the e-reader finally dies, and you'll be all set.

E-readers are easy on the eyes thanks to their special E Ink displays. Amazon's e-paper devices use some of the best screens on the market, so getting the Kindle Paperwhite for a mere $99.99 is a steal. Looking for more discounts? Don't forget to check out our live blog of today's best Amazon deals (opens in new tab).