Maybe it's been a while since you looked at your Kindle properly. Or perhaps it was a gift from someone and you have no idea which Kindle model has been presented to you. Are you wondering how to find out which Kindle model you have? Even if you've lost the packaging it came in, there is a quick and easy way to identify your Amazon e-reader. Here's what you need to do.

How to find out which Kindle model you have

1. Swipe downward from the top of your screen.

2. Tap All Settings.

3. Next, select Device Options.

4. Tap Device Info to find out your Kindle model.

Once you tap Device Info, a little pop-up window will open up. This window showcases your Amazon Kindle model, Wi-Fi MAC address, serial number, network capability, firmware version, and the space available on your E Ink tablet.

Kindle your flame for reading

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Avid readers will appreciate the simplicity of an e-reader, especially Amazon Kindle devices. Kindles help you pick up a reading habit if you don't have it. They also help you focus on reading more if you used to be quite the bookworm but simply can't find the time anymore.

Yes, a Kindle can never truly replace the look, feel, and smell of a real book. But it's friendly to the environment as e-books don't require the demise of trees to exist. It also takes up far lesser space and is easily transported, reinforcing the idea of reading whenever, wherever.

If you're unsure about starting out your e-reader journey, we recommend beginning with the budget-friendly Amazon Kindle (2022). Ths 6-inch Kindle is a basic reading device that fits in your pocket. You can easily load e-books and audiobooks in it, sometimes even for free. Since it's so cheap and accessible, the base Kindle is the best place for you to enter the world of e-readers and e-books.