Blackview's new Android tablet lets you connect to the web without a Wi-Fi or SIM card

What you need to know

Blackview announced today the market release of its latest rugged Android tablet.

The Blackview Tab 13 supports Simo internet, which allows the device to connect to the internet even without a Wi-Fi network or SIM card.

The tablet is available to purchase starting today for $150.

The Blackview Tab 13 is a new tablet from a company known for rugged devices, but unlike its signature products, it isn't designed to withstand harsh conditions or drops. Nonetheless, it includes features you don't often see in most tablets, as well as a few improvements over its predecessor.

Blackview's latest answer to the best Android tablets is powered by MediaTek's Helio G85 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM that can be expanded to 10GB via its 4GB memory expansion, a feature commonly found in smartphones. The memory is paired with 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via a micro SD card slot up to 1TB.

The tablet's headline feature is its SIMO internet technology support. Backed by SIMO's virtual data technology, the Blackview Tab 13 can connect to the internet even without a SIM card or a Wi-Fi network. This makes the tablet ideal for frequent travelers who don't want to switch SIM cards every time they visit a new country.

It should be noted, however, that the Tab 13 supports SIMO 1.0, which is only available in the EU, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Japan. Blackview promises to include SIMO 2.0 support in future Blackview tablets in order to expand SIM-less connectivity in other countries.

The tablet sports a 10.1-inch FHD+ display with protection from blue light exposure, as evidenced by its TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification.

(Image credit: Blackview)

Blackview claims that the Tab 13 is the first of its kind to include a PC mode. It essentially lets you turn the tablet into a PC, allowing you to open multiple app windows simultaneously. Unlike most split view capabilities, PC mode enables apps to be used at the same time in multi-window mode. That said, other tablets manufactured by Huawei and Xiaomi have their own PC mode support.

In the battery department, the Tab 13 packs a large 7,280mAh battery, which is 700mAh bigger than its predecessor. Blackview claims it can last more than 30 hours of use between charges, though your mileage may vary. Continuous video streaming over Wi-Fi, for example, can deplete the battery in 6 hours. The tablet runs Doke OS 3.0 based on Android 12. It includes a 13MP dual camera setup on the back and an 8MP front camera.

You can purchase the Tab 13 starting today for $150, though you can grab it for $133.99 with Blackview's limited promotional offering here (opens in new tab).