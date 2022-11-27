As a massive e-reader nerd, this is the Kindle I think you should buy this Cyber Monday

Anything with a touchscreen piques my curiosity, but nothing excites me more than an e-reader. E Ink technology is incredibly fascinating, and I've been following it for years now. You don't need a world-class e-reader nerd like me to tell you that Amazon's Kindle lineup offers fantastic value to the masses.

For most people, a Kindle is almost synonymous with e-readers. Whether you're looking to kickstart a reading habit or improve your current reading habits, Kindles help you achieve that goal within a reasonable budget. While it is easy to reach the decision to buy a Kindle, it's hard to decide exactly which model you should buy.

Between the entry-level Kindle, the Kindle Paperwhite, the Kindle Oasis, and the soon-to-be-released Kindle Scribe, customers have a lot to choose from. Feeling intimidated? Normally, I would say that the regular old Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is the optimal e-reader for most people. However, today isn't like every other day.

Cyber Monday is upon us and with it, so are the deals. The beefed-up Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is on sale for 32% off, bringing down its asking price to something that's easy to swallow. You can now acquire the Paperwhite Signature Edition for $10 less than the regular Paperwhite's retail cost.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: $189.99 $129.99 at Amazon Grab the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for 32% off with this deal. This e-reader offers 32GB of space, IPX8 waterproofing, USBC-C charging, and 10W Qi wireless charging. It's the ultimate Kindle that can fit in a bag and be carried around with ease.

Amazon filled the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition to the brim with interesting features. To start with, this 300ppi 6.8-inch e-reader offers outstanding contrast and a host of useful tools designed to customize your reading experience. The display looks amazing and it has an adjustable warm light as well as an auto-adjusting front light.

It also comes with 32GB of storage as standard. That's more than enough space to store all your favorite audiobooks and e-books. Since it's a premium device, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition doesn't have any ads on the lock screen. It is also impressively robust, with an IPX8 waterproof rating to safeguard it against dunks and splashes.

It's very easy to pop this sleek e-reader into your bag and head out the door. It is the perfect size for reading comfortably and stowing away in backpacks. Even if you forget your charger, it doesn't really matter. The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition lasts for weeks on end, delivering around nine to ten weeks of uptime comfortably.

And if you do run out of charge, you can easily refuel your special edition Kindle via USB Type-C charging. What's really impressive though is that the Signature Edition can also charge wirelessly thanks to 10W Qi wireless charging support.

With the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, you get phenomenal value. It isn't too big like the Kindle Oasis and not too basic like the base model Kindle. The added benefit of wireless charging is fantastic and you won't find it in any other e-reader on the planet. That's why I think that the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is the best e-reader that you should buy.