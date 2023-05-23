Amazon's Fire Max 11 is here to counter the Pixel Tablet and OnePlus Pad

What you need to know

Amazon has announced its latest tablet, the Fire Max 11, due to be released on June 14.

The Fire Max 11 features a thin and light design and is the first to include a built-in fingerprint scanner.

There's also an optional Keyboard Case and Stylus for the Fire Max 11, along with improved software for multitasking.

It seems that 2023 might be the year of 11-inch tablets, as we've seen the OnePlus Pad, Pixel Tablet, and now, Amazon is joining the fray. The Amazon Fire Max 11 is said to be the company's most powerful tablet yet, as it's "50% faster than Amazon's next fastest tablet."

There are a few things that help the Fire Max 11 stand out from previous Amazon tablets and the competition. At its core, this is still the same interface that you'll find across all of Amazon's tablets, big and small. This means being able to access all of your favorite apps from the Amazon App Store, along with transforming your tablet into a smart home hub.

(Image credit: Amazon)

In terms of the device itself, the Fire Max 11 features an 11-inch screen with a 2000 x 1200 resolution. Powering the tablet is an octa-core processor featuring dual Arm Cortex A78 cores and six Cortex A55 cores. All of this is paired with 4GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage, which is expandable via the microSD card slot.

The Fire Max 11 also has some pretty big claims in the battery department, with Amazon stating it can last for up to 14 hours. This is the longest battery life of any Amazon tablet ever, and it's even longer than both the Pixel Tablet and OnePlus Pad.

(Image credit: Amazon)

For the first time in an Amazon tablet, the Fire Max 11 is equipped with a fingerprint scanner. It has been embedded into the power button, which is a trend that we are happy to see come to more and more devices. The cameras have also been upgraded, as the Fire Max 11 now uses the same 8MP sensor on the front and back, complete with 1080p video recording.

One of the big benefits of the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus was the fact that you could grab the Productivity Bundle and enjoy a detachable keyboard case. The Productivity Bundle returns with the Fire Max 11 but with an upgraded keyboard case and the "Made for Amazon Stylus Pen." Amazon is also tossing in a three-month free trial of Microsoft 365 Personal for those who don't already have it.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Fire Max 11 sounds like a pretty enticing tablet, if we're honest, and the Productivity Bundle offers something that the Pixel Tablet doesn't. You can pre-order Amazon's latest Fire Tablet today, ahead of its official release on June 14. Pricing starts at $229 for the 64GB variant, with various bundles also being available, depending on your needs.