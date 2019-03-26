T-Mobile and Major League Baseball are teaming up again to continue one of their most popular promotions, and it's a great deal for both sports fans and CordCutters. T-Mobile customers can get a free full season of MLB.TV through their T-Mobile app through April 1.

The free MLB.TV subscription from T-Mobile is the All Teams plan, with access to hundreds of out-of-market baseball games. This would cost you $119 if you purchased it on your own, and it is one of the best options of the many ways to watch MLB if you've cut the cord. You can use the free account on up to 10 of your supported streaming devices, including smartphones, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, Samsung smart TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. This giveaway also includes access to MLB At Bat Premium which normally costs $20. At Bat Premium includes mobile access to the MLB.TV content, plus GameCasts, audio broadcast feeds, and support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

MLB and T-Mobile have been long time partners, and are expected to stay BFFs. T-Mobile sponsorship of baseball has been going on for a while, and Business Wire reports that they're extending the deal for four more years. T-Mobile started MLB giveaways for customers back in 2013, with free MLB At Bat Premium access in the mobile app. In 2016, they upgraded the promotion to include free MLB.TV. T-Mobile also serves as the Official Wireless Carrier of MLB, and the title sponsor of the Home Run Derby during All Star Week in July.

If you want to get this deal, you'll need to use the T-Mobile Tuesdays app or website between March 26 and April 1. T-Mobile Tuesdays is how the Un-carrier rewards customers with discounts and freebies every Tuesday. There are a few restrictions for this particular giveaway. You have to be a regular monthly subscriber, so DIGITS, pay per day, pay as you go, data-only and voice-only plans aren't eligible. You can use your MLB.TV on multiple devices, but you can't use this MLB.TV or At Bat Premium access on devices from other wireless carriers. Plus MLB.TV is only for out-of-market games, so you won't be able to root for your home team this way. You can read about the local blackouts, and check if you are in a blackout area on the MLB TV Blackout Help Page

There are more MLB prizes and discounts available now and expected through the season on T-Mobile Tuesdays. This includes an all expenses paid trip to the All Star Game, with a contest running on March 26. They're also expected to offer deals on MLB tickets so keep an eye out for more baseball goodies from now until October.

