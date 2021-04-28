What you need to know
- T-Mobile has launched its own item tracker that uses LTE to track items.
- The SyncUp Tracker gets real-time tracking from miles away and can set a geofenced boundary.
- T-Mobile customers can add the device to their accounts for just $5 per month.
Now that Samsung and Apple have entered the item tracker market, more companies are set to follow suit. T-Mobile is the latest to launch its own device as part of its SyncUp line of connectivity devices. The SyncUp Tracker may not look as svelte as the best Bluetooth trackers, nor is it quite as affordable, but it offers some handy features that could make it a must-have for anyone prone to losing their items.
The key difference between T-Mobile's SyncUp Tracker and many other devices like the Apple AirTag is that the SyncUp Tracker relies on a GPS and an LTE connection instead of Bluetooth and Ultra-Wideband (UWB). Because of this, it doesn't require the device to be near the smartphone to work. It also doesn't need to rely on crowdsourced location data from other nearby smartphones like the newer Galaxy SmartTag+ does and can track items from miles away.
The SyncUp Tracker can provide real-time location data to any of the best Android phones with the SyncUp Tracker app, and users can set up geofenced boundaries that will send alerts when the tracker leaves the area. It can also ring when nearby and features IP67 water and dust resistance. One interesting feature is the light sensor that can detect a change in light and help determine if the tracker or item is in a dark space.
This isn't the first item tracker to use LTE, as Samsung launched a similar device a few years back. Still, during a time when item trackers are becoming all the rage, T-Mobile CMO Matt Staneff touts the benefit carrier's impressive LTE network, which it claims covers 99% of Americans:
SyncUP TRACKER brings peace of mind to customer's most prized possessions and valuables, which is why we're putting the power of our network behind it. From families to cars to now things, T-Mobile's network is connecting just about anything – because it has the power and reliability customers can depend on.
The SyncUp Tracker has a rechargeable 900mAh battery that will last up to a week, depending on usage. The device is available for T-Mobile postpaid customers and retails for $60 or $2.50 per month on an installment. Adding an active line will cost $5 per month. T-Mobile is also working on making the device available for Sprint, Metro by T-Mobile, and T-Mobile's prepaid customers.
Customers can pick up the device from a T-Mobile store starting May 7.
Google brings its Android Earthquake Alerts System to more countries
Google first rolled out its life-saving earthquake detection system in California, but now the system is rolling out to more states and countries.
Google Stadia finally gets a search bar and updated Library UI with sorting
More than a year after launch, Google Stadia has finally received the long-awaited search bar function, with several other user-requested features currently in the works.
Review: The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is still a great Android smartwatch
The Galaxy Watch 3 is a gorgeous smartwatch with a high asking price and more fitness-focused features than ever before.
The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the best phone at T-Mobile
T-Mobile has a lot of phones on offer, so you might be wondering about the best Android phones the carrier offers. We've got you covered with the best options you can buy right now.