What you need to know
- T-Mobile is giving customers a year of Apple TV for free starting August 25.
- Magenta and Magenta Max plans are compatible as well as Sprint Unlimited Plus and Premium.
- This offer is open to new Apple TV users as well as those with a current subscription.
T-Mobile announced that it's giving customers on Magenta Unlimited plans a year of Apple TV+ for free. Starting on August 25, T-Mobile customers with a compatible unlimited plan can get a year of Apple TV+ for free. Apple TV+ normally costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.
Apple TV+ is home to a handful of popular original series such as Ted Lasso and The Morning Show. You can use Apple TV+ even if you don't have any Apple hardware thanks to supporting on the many of the best streaming devices you can get including the PS5. Apple TV+ can also be shared by up to six family members.
T-Mobile customers with Magenta or Magenta Max plans including those on military or 55+ versions are eligible. These Magenta plans are some of the best cell phone plans you can get. T-Mobile has also remembered its customers from Sprint. Customers with Sprint Unlimited Plus and Premium plans will need to visit T-Mobile's promotions page and use the code 2021APPLETVP1 to get signed up. Some small business customers are also included.
If you're already an Apple TV+ subscriber, you can get these benefits as well. Just remember to use the same Apple ID to set up your promotion. This offer is also open to those that have previously had a free trial.
Apple TV+ is great with T-Mobile's 5G network coverage though the lack of an Android app means that many people will be stuck using the service on another device. Still, with 40GB of hotspot data on Magenta Max and a 50GB on Sprint Unlimited Premium, there are still plenty of ways to watch.
