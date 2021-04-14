T-Mobile has started rolling out the OxygenOS 11 update to the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T this month (via 9to5Google). Users of OnePlus's phones will now get the company's latest stable software package. This will take the operating system to Android 11, joining the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 9-series.

Other than Android 11, OxygenOS 11 brings refinement to the interface, enhancements to dark mode, HEVC recording support, a revamped camera UI, a selection of new Ambient Display clock styles, and more. Like with the global rollout, this only includes the February security update, a pitfall that stops OnePlus from being one of the very best Android phones. Samsung and Google are, by comparison, much quicker.

For those interested, here's the full changelog:

System Update to OxygenOS 11 version

Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details

Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve the experience

Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.02

Updated GMS package to 2021.01 Camera Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer more convenient operation

Newly added HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality

Newly added access to a third-party app to share the picture by pressing and holding it in preview

Newly added the quick access to recording mode by pressing and holding the shutter button and by sliding the button, you can easily zoom in or zoom out

Newly added the playback display in Time-lapse mode to show the actual filming time Ambient Display Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display)

Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path: Settings - Customization - Wallpaper - Canvas - Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically） Dark Mode Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable

Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range (path: Settings - Display - Dark Mode - Turn on automatically - Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/Custom time range) Game Space Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience

Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)

Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out Shelf Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer

Added weather widget, animation effect smarter Gallery Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage

Optimize the loading speed of the gallery, and the image preview is faster

Have you recieved the OxygenOS update on your T-Mobile OnePlus 7T or 7 Pro? Let us know in the comments below.