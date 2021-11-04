What you need to know
- T-Mobile is giving its customers a year of Paramount Plus Essential free starting Tuesday, November 9, 2021.
- All T-Mobile and Sprint postpaid customers get this offer as well as Home Internet subscribers.
- New and current customers can get this deal as well as existing Paramount Plus subscribers.
T-Mobile has revealed in a press release that it's giving a year of Paramount Plus Essential to all of its postpaid customers. The deal opens up on November 9, 2021, and is available to all postpaid T-Mobile customers, including Sprint customers. T-Mobile Home Internet subscribers can also get in on the action. After the free year, the plan will automatically renew for the standard rate, which is currently $4.99 per month.
T-Mobile points out that its competitors often restrict deals like this to only their most expensive plans. President of Consumer Group at T-Mobile Jon Freier said:
At T-Mobile, EVERYONE means EVERYONE. And now, every one of our postpaid consumers can get a mountain of awesome entertainment with Paramount+ Essential on Us for a full year. That's true whether you have a consumer or a home internet plan and whether you have a new Magenta MAX plan or are on a plan from 10 years ago.
With Paramount+, in addition to all our other streaming benefits, customers can truly watch virtually anywhere, anytime, on any smartphone and all at no extra cost with T-Mobile.
Not every T-Mobile plan is included, however. Customers using prepaid carrier Metro by T-Mobile are not eligible. Business plans with more than 12 lines and data-only plans are also not qualified. Still, for the majority of people using one of the best cell phone plans on T-Mobile, it's a great deal.
If you are a Magenta or Magenta MAX plan subscriber, you also get Netflix for free as part of your standard plans. T-Mobile also offers a year of Apple TV+ for Magenta and Magenta MAX customers.
Paramount Plus is a streaming service with a large selection of content as well as live sports. NFL on CBS Live is included in addition to Champions League live soccer. The service also has a large selection of great Paramount Plus shows available for streaming.
If you're already subscribed to Paramount Plus, you're in luck. Existing Paramount Plus customers will receive a coupon code that can be applied to their accounts whether they signed up through T-Mobile or not.
Google should keep Magic Eraser a Pixel 6 exclusive, for a while at least
Currently, the Magic Eraser editing feature is a Pixel 6 lineup exclusive. Some experts think if Google is serious about advancing its hardware it should keep it exclusive, at least for some time.
Former Google employee joins the FTC in the fight against Big Tech
Ex-Google employee Meredith Whittaker has announced that she will be joining the FTC as its new senior advisor on AI.
Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger services are restored
Reported outages of Meta apps including Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger have been fixed. WhatsApp does not appear to have been affected.
The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the best phone at T-Mobile
T-Mobile has a lot of phones on its roster, so it's only natural that you might be wondering which is the best Android phone the carrier offers. We've got you covered with the best options you can buy right now.