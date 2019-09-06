What you need to know
- The Surge 2 is an upcoming action-RPG (role-playing game) from Deck13 and Focus Home Interactive.
- A new trailer for The Surge 2 shows off how you are what you kill - upgrade by scavenging parts from your fallen foes.
- The Surge 2 is currently set to release on September 24.
- You can preorder The Surge 2 from Amazon for $60.
Deck13's new action-RPG, The Surge 2, is getting closer and closer. Ahead of the game's release, publisher Focus Home Interactive has released a new trailer that reminds players you are what you kill. After brutally bisecting, beheading, crushing or smashing your high-tech foes, make sure to use their remains for new upgrades. You can take a look at the new trailer below:
There's a lot of options being provided, as different upgrades will lend different strengths, in turn aiding different builds. Are you trying to dance around your opponent or block as much damage as possible? The Surge 2 is much bigger than the previous game, taking place in an advanced city that has been overrun. Different factions control different sections of the city and you'll have to make careful choices as to who you trust and how you upgrade in order to survive. The Surge 2 is currently scheduled to release on September 24 for all platforms.
