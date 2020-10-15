What you need to know
- A new update is rolling out to Surface Duo devices on AT&T.
- This is the first update for the AT&T variant of the Surface Duo.
- A virtually identical update rolled out to non-AT&T variants of the Surface Duo last week.
If you purchased a Surface Duo through AT&T, you have a fresh update waiting for your folding device. The update brings the Surface Duo to Build 2020.910.73. That build number is almost identical to the update that rolled out to non-AT&T variants of the Surface Duo last week. Several people on the Surface Duo subreddit have received the update.
We don't have a complete changelog for the AT&T update, but here is the official changelog from Microsoft that brought non-AT&T devices to 2020.910.72.
- Addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin - October 2020.
- Improves call stability and experience.
- Improves touch stability.
- Improves Facebook Messenger single screen experience when launching by clicking on Facebook chat bubble.
- Improves device stability.
This is the first monthly update for the AT&T variant of the Surface Duo and the first update to roll out since the device's day one update. Similar updates should roll out every month. When the first monthly update rolled out to non-AT&T versions of the Surface Duo, we broke down all of the changes and outlined Microsoft's plans for updates going forward.
The update improves several aspects of the Surface Duo. These improvements add up to a more refined experience that feels more responsive.
To check for the update, use the following steps:
- Connect to a Wi-Fi network.
- Select Settings on your Surface Duo's home screen.
- Select System.
- Select System Update.
- Select Check for update.
- Select Restart now.
Order today
Microsoft Surface Duo
Two screens are better than one
Microsoft delves into the future of foldables with an ambitious dual-screen device, featuring two ultra-thin 5.6-inch AMOLED displays bound by a 360-degree hinge. This pocketable inking-enabled Android smartphone marks the latest in the Surface lineup, geared for mobile productivity.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Getting a Pixel 5? Here are 10 tips you should know
The Google Pixel 5 is one of the smartest Android phones of the year. Here are 10 tips to get the absolute most out of it!
No charger in the iPhone 12 box will lead to tons of e-waste
Apple didn't put a charger in the box with the iPhone 12 because we can use the one we have. Then, it included a cable that won't work with the charger most iPhone users have. Womp womp.
One UI 3.0 (Android 11) Beta 2 is now out for the Galaxy S20 series
Samsung is now rolling out the second Android 11-based One UI 3.0 beta to the Galaxy S20 trio in the U.S. The new build brings a few bug fixes and stability improvements.
Get a case and keep those Surface Duo screens safe from harm
The options may be slim-pickings at the moment, but what can you really expect from a first-generation device like the Microsoft Surface Duo. This dual-screen wielding monster aims to make you more productive with a unique hinge system that we haven't seen elsewhere. But do yourself a favor, and get a case so that even a little bit of dust won't hinder your experience.