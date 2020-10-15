If you purchased a Surface Duo through AT&T, you have a fresh update waiting for your folding device. The update brings the Surface Duo to Build 2020.910.73. That build number is almost identical to the update that rolled out to non-AT&T variants of the Surface Duo last week. Several people on the Surface Duo subreddit have received the update.

We don't have a complete changelog for the AT&T update, but here is the official changelog from Microsoft that brought non-AT&T devices to 2020.910.72.

Addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin - October 2020.

Improves call stability and experience.

Improves touch stability.

Improves Facebook Messenger single screen experience when launching by clicking on Facebook chat bubble.

Improves device stability.

This is the first monthly update for the AT&T variant of the Surface Duo and the first update to roll out since the device's day one update. Similar updates should roll out every month. When the first monthly update rolled out to non-AT&T versions of the Surface Duo, we broke down all of the changes and outlined Microsoft's plans for updates going forward.

The update improves several aspects of the Surface Duo. These improvements add up to a more refined experience that feels more responsive.

To check for the update, use the following steps: