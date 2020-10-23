The Surface Duo is Microsoft's first mobile device in some time. It's a foldable device with cellular capabilities, allowing it to act as a phone or a tablet, though it isn't exactly the same as any other device on the market.

Microsoft's Surface Duo only launched a few weeks ago, but it's already on sale through the Microsoft Store. If you check out the Surface Duo on the Microsoft Store right now, both the 128GB and 256GB variants of the device are on sale for $200 off. It's not known how long this sale will last, so if you're on the fence, it might be worth taking advantage of now.

The Surface Duo is the culmination of years of effort from Microsoft to bring its apps and services to Android. It pairs those apps and services with the entire Google Play Store and impressive hardware from the Surface team. The Surface Duo has seen mixed reviews, however.

"The Surface Duo is an ambitious, flawed first-generation product that showcases what's possible with new form factors without fully realizing them," said our managing editor, Daniel Bader, in his review.

If you grab a Surface Duo for $200, you may want to take some of those saved dollars to protect it. There are a growing number of Surface Duo cases available, including holsters, bumpers, and pouches.

The promo reportedly ends on October 29th.

Note: You may not see the discounted priced until you configure and add to cart.

Thanks for the tip Frank!