What you need to know
- The Surface Duo has its first launcher update through the Google Play Store.
- The update improves app folder layout, gesture support, and general performance.
- The update brings the launcher to version 6.2.200902.91394.
Microsoft's Surface Duo has its first-ever launcher update through the Google Play Store. The update brings updated icons and fonts, improves the performance of the launcher, and addresses several bugs. The update brings the launcher to version 6.2.200902.91394.
The Surface Duo's launcher update appears identical to the latest version of Microsoft Launcher that's available on any Android device. At least for this update, the version number and changelogs are identical. Here's the complete list of changes for the most recent update:
- Updated app icons and font
- Improved app folder layout and gesture support
- Improved performance
- Addressed known bugs
To update to the latest version of the Surface Duo's launcher, open the Google Play Store, go to My Apps and Games, and select Update.
If you had previously side-loaded the beta version of Microsoft Launcher onto the Surface Duo, you don't need to change anything. The beta version of Microsoft Launcher is a later version than the update that's generally rolling out. The beta version is currently 6.2.200904.91704, although it is not known what is different from the production version at this time. If you want to know more about Microsoft's Insider beta program for Android apps, we have a full guide on the topic.
Until recently, if you went to the Google Play Store listing of Microsoft Launcher from a Surface Duo, the store would state that app was incompatible. That has now been fixed, meaning that updates for Microsoft Launcher on the Surface Duo should arrive through the Google Play Store, rather than just through monthly updates.
Microsoft Launcher
This launcher for Android features a clean design and integrates with Microsoft services, including Microsoft To-Do, Outlook, and Office 365.
Order today
Microsoft Surface Duo
Two screens are better than one
Microsoft delves into the future of foldables with an ambitious dual-screen device, featuring two ultra-thin 5.6-inch AMOLED displays bound by a 360-degree hinge. This pocketable inking-enabled Android smartphone marks the latest in the Surface lineup, geared for mobile productivity.
