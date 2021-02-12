What you need to know
- The Microsoft Surface Duo is tipped to receive Android 11 this summer.
- Microsoft has committed to monthly updates to the Surface Duo, although has already experienced some gaps.
- The Surface Duo has dropped its price in the U.S. to just $999 and is expected to expand to more markets this month.
The Microsoft Surface Duo is no doubt one of the more interesting smartphones to come out of 2020, with its slim design and dual-screen approach to a fairly lightweight version of Android. Yet despite all it had going for it, the software experience hasn't been perfect, and Microsoft committed to monthly updates to improve the security and experience of the device. Despite some hiccups, the company has largely stuck to its promise, but the real question is around Android 11 and when Microsoft was planning to make the update available.
Dr. Windows has stated (via Windows Central) that the Surface Duo is expected to receive Android 11 this summer, based on an internal briefing with the Surface Duo team. He also mentioned that both Google and Microsoft are working closely together to improve Android's support for dual-screen devices.
Surface Duo owners may be disappointed have to wait so long for Android 11 on this $1000 smartphone, given Microsoft's supposedly close relationship with Google, but keep in mind that the device is powered by a two-year-old chipset that the company likely has to optimize, in addition to the dual-screen experience. It seems that the work Google and Microsoft are doing to improve dual-screen support in Android is requiring additional development time, but could eventually benefit other OEMs down the road.
Still, the prospect of getting Android 11 on the Surface Duo is exciting in that it should come with enhanced support for dual-screen devices and could help improve the software experience. It can also give new Surface Duo owners something to look forward to when the device expands to international markets this month, as Microsoft still seems quite committed to further developing the experience. And for those of you interested in purchasing the device, be sure to protect your investment with one of the best Microsoft Surface Duo cases.
Given the lack of a definitive date, the Android 11 could arrive sometime between June and September, although Microsoft could still announce update details at a later date.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
How I faced my fears and replaced my Galaxy Z Fold 2's screen protector
Don't get me wrong, I love my Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. What I don't love is the less than ideal durability rating of the inner main display. When the built-in screen protector started peeling off, I knew I had to take matters into my own hands.
Have you been happy with the Galaxy S21's fingerprint sensor?
The Galaxy S21 introduces a larger and more accurate fingerprint sensor — but is it any good? Here's what our AC forum members think!
6 things we'd love to see in the Google Pixel 6
Google is likely coming out with the Pixel 6 at the end of summer. Here are a few things we're hoping to see from 2021's #madebygoogle event.
You're going to want a case for the Surface Duo to keep it looking great
The options may be slim-pickings at the moment, but what can you really expect from a first-generation device like the Microsoft Surface Duo. This dual-screen wielding monster aims to make you more productive with a unique hinge system that we haven't seen elsewhere. But do yourself a favor, and get a case so that even a little bit of dust won't hinder your experience.