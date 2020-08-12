It's finally happening! Microsoft's dual-screen Android smartphone that was first announced back in October 2019 should be available for preorder today, for an eye-watering $1,399, and should begin shipping to customers starting September 10. Microsoft has also revealed all the Surface Duo specs you need to know, including what powers things under the hood, network compatibility, and storage options.

Microsoft delves into the future of foldables with an ambitious dual-screen device, featuring two ultra-thin 5.6-inch AMOLED displays bound by a 360-degree hinge. This pocketable inking-enabled Android smartphone marks the latest in the Surface lineup, geared for mobile productivity.

The Redmond-giant has confirmed that Surface Duo ships with a Snapdragon 855 and 6GB RAM that powers things under the hood. It also has a 3577mAh battery, and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. Although these are last years specs, the Snapdragon 855 is still a great processor which won't be showing its age anytime soon.

Microsoft has spent the last year finalizing the hardware and software experiences for Surface Duo, and the company now feels like the device is ready for the public, ahead of the original "holiday 2020" timeframe. Unfortunately, the wait between October 2019 and today means that the hardware on the inside isn't using the latest and greatest.

Microsoft has also details Surface Duo's dual-displays, which are now confirmed to be AMOLED panels with a resolution of 1800x1350. They are also 100% SRGB and DCI-P3 color accurate, with a pixel density of 401 for a crisp and colourful viewing experience. Microsoft calls them "PixelSense Fusion Displays" and are designed to be identical so that images and apps don't look different on either screen. It also supports the Surface Pen, including the latest Slim Pen and older Surface Pen models.

Regarding the camera, the Surface Duo ships with a single 11MP sensor above the right display that's capable of 4K video recording. It's fair to say that this camera won't be an iPhone or Pixel competitor, as that's not what Microsoft has focused on with this first generation. The camera app does use AI for photo optimization however, which may improve things.

Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer, Windows + Devices, said the following about Surface Duo in today's announcement:

"When we created Surface seven years ago, we wanted to challenge convention by redefining expectations for what a productivity device should be, and what it should do. Put simply; we wanted to help people get things done. We didn't set out to combine two existing devices – the tablet and the laptop. We had a vision for how we could take the best elements of each to create something entirely new. To find that perfect intersection of hardware and software that unlocks a more intuitive way to work and create. We faced some skepticism, but ultimately a new category was born that drove growth for the PC industry. More than that, behaviors started to change. People's eyes were opened to the idea that touch shouldn't be just for tablets and phones. And the ability to get things done shouldn't be limited to just when you were sitting in front of a traditional PC." "Today, as we look ahead to the next wave of mobile productivity and creativity, we see that same opportunity to create something new with Surface Duo – not to reinvent the phone, but to inspire people to rethink how they want to use the device in their pocket. Available for preorder in the US starting today, Surface Duo brings together the power of Microsoft 365 experiences and the full ecosystem of Android mobile apps into one device, with two screens that you can take anywhere."

Carrier support

The good news is that Surface Duo will be available to buy unlocked from day one via the Microsoft Store or BestBuy, and will work on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless. This model will include eSIM in addition to nanoSIM, too. US customers also have the option to buy a locked Surface Duo through AT&T if that's what they prefer.

Surface Duo availability

Surface Duo will be available in the US starting September 10 at a starting price of $1399 for the 128GB model. Unfortunately, Microsoft is not announcing the availability of Surface Duo outside of the United States today.

For more information about Surface Duo, make sure to check out our comprehensive Surface Duo FAQ, which should answer all your questions.