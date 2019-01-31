It's that time of year, folks! Big-screens are on sale, snack food is everywhere, commercials get absolutely insane — seriously, Skittles, a musical?? — and team pride goes into overdrive. The Patriots are no strangers to the Super Bowl; I still remember building a full-blown theme two years ago. This year, however, we have some new blood with the Los Angeles Rams, and that's great news for me because it means I get to go hunt down new wallpapers! Here are some great places to start if you're on the hunt too.

The best part of grabbing a kick-ass team wallpaper now is that you don't have to take it off Monday morning if your team loses. A good wallpaper can last a lifetime; you can grab several right now and swap them out throughout the year. And since this is the last game we'll see for seven months, these wallpapers can help sate your cravings and ward off withdrawal symptoms. We're preferential to the LA Rams and Patriots Android Central themes, but that's just us.