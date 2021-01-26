For the second time in three years, the Super Bowl will air on CBS this year. Luckily, that means almost anyone and everyone can watch it for free or stream the Super Bowl with ease. Here are all the streaming services that offer CBS and every way you can tune in to see Brady vs Mahomes.

It looks like we're seeing Tom Brady in the NFL's biggest game, yet again, as the Tampa Bay Bucs will face Pat Mahomes and the Chiefs. This time he's with a brand new team, after leaving the Patriots after the 2019 season.

For those keeping track, this is the 10th Super Bowl appearance for Tom Brady, which is insane and speaks to how great of a career he continues to enjoy. He's won 6-9, with three Super Bowl losses, and looks to add one more win before he likely retires. Tom Brady himself has more Super Bowl wins than any NFL organization as a whole, aside from the Steelers, who also have 6-wins. Does he really need another?

That all said, this is a huge game and will likely be one of the most-watched Super Bowls in history. Not just because more TV's will be on as a pandemic continues to plague the world and people aren't gathering as much, but because it has two of the NFL's hottest stars. The old veteran Tom Brady vs the hot new Pat Mahomes and the Chiefs.

As you probably know, Super Bowl 2021 is on February 7th, at 6:30pm ET. For absolutely everything you need to know about the big game, we have you covered. Here's how to watch the Super Bowl with ease.

How to Watch Super Bowl 2021 on CBS

Super Bowl LV will be broadcast on CBS, the second time in three seasons the network will host the Super Bowl. You have several ways to watch the game, even for free, thanks to the CBS Sports App, on CBSSports.com, or with CBS All Access.

Those that recently cut-the-cord may be wondering how to stream Super Bowl 55, and we have that covered too. In fact, several streaming services offer the CBS channel.

How to Stream the Super Bowl on CBS?

You can watch CBS live, even without cable, by using any one of these streaming services: fuboTV, CBS All Access, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now.

While you have several different options to stream the CBS channel, not to mention watch it free from the CBS website, we recommend fuboTV first and foremost. And actually, the reason we love FuboTV is they offer all five channels that show NFL games each week (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial. Even though this is the last game of the season, fuboTV has several other sports and enough content that anyone will love it.