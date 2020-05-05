Recently, Geoff Keighley, host of the Game Awards, announced Summer Game Fest, a showcase for different publishers to reveal news, release demos and more. Phase 1 of the showcase consists of publishers like Bethesda, CD Projekt Red, PlayStation, Xbox and others. Summer Game Fest is scheduled to run from May through August.

The Summer Game Fest schedule is now live on the official website. As time goes on, more and more events will be added to this schedule. You can sign up for notifications so you see each event as they are announced.

Keighley had previously confirmed that the third-party Xbox Series X showcase would be the kickoff for Summer Game Fest, airing on May 7 at 8:00 a.m. PDT. There's also another interesting event on the schedule. A surprise game reveal is listed for May 12 at 9:00 a.m. PDT / 12:00 p.m. EST. No other indication is present as to what the game could be, so we'll have to wait for next week to see exactly what it is.