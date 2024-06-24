Walmart Onn. Google TV 4K Pro vs. Chromecast with Google TV (4K): Which should you buy?

Onn. Google TV 4K Pro $49.88 at Walmart Check Amazon More features, better value Although it might not be as sleek or svelte as the Chromecast, Walmart's Onn. Google TV 4K Pro makes up for it in more ways than one. It's more powerful, offers ports without the need of a dongle, and costs the exact same amount. For Better overall value

More storage and RAM

Remote Finder

Ports available without dongles

Doubles as an Assistant speaker Against There are concerns about future software support

Included remote just doesn't look good

Not ideal for portability Chromecast with Google TV (4K) $49.98 at Amazon $49.99 at Walmart $49.99 at Best Buy Getting long in the tooth It's pretty obvious that the Chromecast with Google TV is long overdue for an upgrade. While it still excels in certain areas, the reality is that it's almost impossible to justify the price tag compared to what you can get elsewhere. For Sleek design that tucks away behind your TV

Gets the basics (mostly) right Against Limited storage

Not aging gracefully

Expensive for what you get

No Remote Finder functionality

One could argue that the streaming devices category has basically plateaued, and it would be a difficult argument to counter. Occasionally, we'll see a new device hit store shelves, as is the case with Walmart's Onn. streaming devices. This time around, we're comparing the new Onn. Google TV 4K Pro vs. Chromecast with Google TV (4K).

Both of these streaming devices upgrade your existing setup with the Google TV interface and for the same price. But that's pretty much where the similarities stop.

Onn. Google TV 4K Pro vs. Chromecast with Google TV (4K): Design

(Image credit: Android Central)

Although the cost and the general experience are the same, there's nothing similar about the design. One of the biggest benefits of owning a Chromecast over the years is that it's small enough to toss in a bag and plug it right into any TV. This trend continues with the current iteration, as the Chromecast with Google TV remains one of the lightest and slimmest streaming devices out there.

Really, all you need to bring with you is the remote and a USB-C cable so that the Chromecast has power. Then, just plug it in, connect it to the internet, and let the streaming begin. You don't have to fiddle around with anything else, offering a level of convenience that remains among the best streaming devices.

As for the Onn. Google TV 4K Pro, you might mistake this as a competitor to the Amazon Fire TV Cube. Instead of being able to be hidden away behind the TV, the 4K Pro is a box complete with a proprietary barrel connector for power. It's not quite as elegant or as portable of a solution, but there's a good reason for that.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The 4K Pro itself is covered in a fabric-like material, akin to what you'll find on the Fire TV Cube and Google's Nest Audio speakers. There's also a button on the front, which serves an important purpose, in addition to ports on the back and a microphone toggle on the side.

Lastly, the remotes are somewhat similar, with a couple of caveats. Both Google and Walmart include shortcuts to different streaming services, such as YouTube and Netflix. With the 4K Pro remote, you also have shortcuts for Disney+ and Paramount+, along with a big "Free TV" button in the middle.

There are also dedicated Google Assistant buttons on either remote, but Walmart did something a bit unexpected. In the top right corner, there's a new "Favorites" button that can either be used to switch between your TV's inputs or quick-launch one of your most-used apps.

Onn. Google TV 4K Pro vs. Chromecast with Google TV (4K): Hardware and specs

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

It's been almost four years since the Chromecast with Google TV debuted, and since then, Google hasn't done much besides release a 1080p version. This means that we're still limited to 2GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage with the Chromecast. Unfortunately, the only way to get any additional storage is to attach a USB-C dongle to the lone USB-C port on your Chromecast.

By comparison, the Onn. Google TV 4K Pro is packed with 32GB of storage. When accounting for the operating system and built-in apps, this drops to around 25GB, which is still 3x as much as the Chromecast. But, it's much easier to add on extra storage thanks to the built-in USB-A port on the back.

On paper, the 4K Pro offers what seems to be a minor bump in performance. It's powered by the Amlogic S905X4, which is just a step above the Chromecast's Amlogic S905X3, paired with 3GB or 2GB of RAM, respectively. However, the overall experience is vastly different between the two, as we have yet to deal with any stutters or potential bottlenecks with the 4K Pro.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Onn. Google TV 4K Pro Chromecast with Google TV (4K) Processor Amlogic S905X4 Amlogic S905X3 RAM 3GB Wear OS 2GB GPU Mali-G31 MP2 Mali-G31 MP2 Onboard Storage 32GB 8GB Expandable Storage Yes, via USB 3.0 Yes, via USB-C dongle Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi 5 Ports Ethernet, HDMI, USB-A, Power HDMI (plug-in), USB-C (power) Remote Finder Yes No Video Formats Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG Audio Formats Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Atmos via HDMI passthrough Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Atmos via HDMI passthrough Operating System Google TV / Android 12 Google TV / Android 12

The same can't be said about the Chromecast, as it can feel like Google's attempt to give us a lesson in patience. Considering the minimal performance upgrades, a potential explanation could have to do with the limited onboard storage. Google backed itself into a corner and has yet to rectify the situation.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Although the Onn. Google TV 4K Pro isn't as travel-friendly as the Chromecast, there's a pretty good reason for that. Instead of releasing a box with ports, the 4K Pro is also a smart speaker powered by Google Assistant. There are microphones and speakers built into the 4K Pro, letting you control your smart home, ask questions, or start a movie, without needing the remote.

That can come in particularly handy if you can't figure out whether your couch swallowed the remote. In that case, there's another trick that the Chromecast doesn't have, as the Onn. Google TV 4K Pro is the first Google TV streaming device to sport a Remote Finder functionality. Just push the button on the front of the 4K Pro, and a sound will emit from your remote, so you know exactly which couch cushion to lift.

Onn. Google TV 4K Pro vs. Chromecast with Google TV (4K): Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

There's still a space in the market for something like the Chromecast. But, it's likely not the streaming box that you want to have at the center of your home theater setup. Instead, it's better suited for those times when you're traveling and don't want to deal with whatever nonsense the hotel tries to use. Even then, $50 is a lot to spend on something that primarily resides in your suitcase or travel bag.

Meanwhile, the Onn. Google TV 4K Pro is the better solution if you want a new streaming device at the center of your home theater setup. It costs exactly the same but is faster, has more storage, offers ports without needing a dongle, and the list goes on.

There are rumblings that an updated Chromecast could be on the horizon, possibly launching this fall alongside the Pixel 9. However, we wouldn't hedge our bets on that until some type of official announcement is made. Until that happens, the Onn. Google TV 4K Pro is the one that we'd recommend for pretty much everyone in the market for a new streaming device.

Onn. Google TV 4K Pro $49.88 at Walmart Check Amazon Our default recommendation While Google's own offering lags behind, the Onn. Google TV 4K Pro is up-to-date and easy to recommend to literally anybody. If you're in the market for a streaming device, this is the one to get.