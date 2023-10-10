Save big and class up your living room with a discounted 43-inch Samsung Frame TV this Prime Day

To say the Samsung The Frame TV is a work of art would be, quite literally, correct: when you’re not watching movies or shows, you can display artwork, a slideshow of photos, or a full image gallery on the screen. Yes, the display disguises itself as a painting on the wall. And the 43-inch size of this stunning television is on sale for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, bundled with an elegant brown bezel. The package is down from its regular list price of $1,095.98 to just $847.99. You get this gorgeous TV for under a grand, the lowest price we have seen this year to date.

Save $247.99 on what’s considered to be one of the most beautiful TVs around. Not only does it look wonderful when you aren’t watching, it’s fabulous when you are as well. That is thanks to QLED technology and 4K resolution, which makes everything from movies to TV shows, sports, news, and more pop on the screen in lifelike realism.

Treat your family to a new living room TV, and piece of art

Samsung The Frame 43-inch TV with Brown Bezel: $1,095.98 $847.99 at Amazon Kick things up a notch in your living room or man cave with the Samsung The Frame TV, which comes bundled with a brown bezel for the lowest price we’ve seen this package this year. You’ll be able to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, sports, and games in all their 4K glory, and display pieces of art on screen when the TV isn’t on. It uses motion sensors to conserve energy and doubles as artwork on the wall, making this as much a décor piece as it is for high-tech entertainment.

Enjoy content with Quantum Dot technology and 100% color volume that recreates true-to-life colors when you’re watching from HD sources. With Quantum HDR, you’ll also get deep blacks and bright whites, seeing nuances of detail you may never have noticed with other TVs.

Once you shut down for the night or have guests over, turn on Art Mode and the built-in motion sensor will show images from the Samsung Art Store (subscription required) or your own selection. You can even download images to display on the TV. Anti-reflection technology along with the matte display ensure that images, static or moving, look great both day and night. There’s no glare, no matter the ambient lighting conditions.

The brown bezel that comes with this TV gives it a classic, rustic look that perfectly mimics a photo frame. And it’s included with the sale bundle so you don’t have to buy it separately. With this TV mounted flush to the wall, guests will have to do a double take before they realize it’s actually a TV. The One Invisible Connection cable, meanwhile, is housed neatly into the Slim One Connect box so you don’t have to worry about hiding unsightly wires.

The 43-inch size is perfect for smaller living rooms, basements, bedrooms, man caves, and dens. (There are bigger models on sale, too if you prefer!)

If you already have an Amazon Prime membership, grab this deal now as part of October Prime Day. If not, sign up for a free 30-day trial to take part in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days festivities. Chances are, you’ll end up keeping the subscription.