Record-breaking price cut hits the XGIMI MoGo 2 projector

I have discovered a newfound passion for projectors of late, especially for smaller rooms that simply can't accommodate a smart TV. I replaced my Android TV with a smart projector and it was an eye-opening moment for me. When looking at high-quality smart projectors that come with Android TV or Google TV, there's no one doing it better than XGIMI.

If you have been on the hunt for a cheap projector that comes with reliable smarts, the ongoing October 2024 Prime Day has brought forward a fantastic deal. You can grab the XGIMI MoGo 2 projector with a Full HD 1080p output for less than $400. This is the lowest price we have ever seen for this model, so there's no way you can miss out on this 48-hour sale.

I was very excited for one of the XGIMI projectors to go on sale last Prime Day, and my goal was $500. What's crazy is that you can now get one for $349 only during this Prime Big Deals Day discount period.

XGIMI MoGo 2: $499.99 $349.00 at Amazon In the world of smart projectors, the ones in the sub-$400 price range are really built as cheap as the price tag. That's not the case with the compact little XGIMI MoGo 2. This portable projector comes with Android TV 11, a brightness level of 400 lumens, decent 8W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio, and a USB-C port for power. This is the lowest price ever for the XGIMI MoGo 2 projector, making this an unmissable opportunity.

✅Recommended if: You need a portable projector with an HDMI port, USB-C port, Android TV, and stereo speakers, all under $400.

❌Skip this deal if: You need a projector with a built-in battery.

The USB-C power port is one of the biggest draws here, in addition to the other specs of the MoGo 2 Pro. If you're on the go, this tiny projector that weighs only about 1kg can be powered by a 20,000mAh power bank thanks to USB-C input. So you don't even need to be near a wall socket to use it anywhere.

Since the MoGo 2 Pro comes with Android TV 11, you can install a variety of apps, although Netflix needs to be installed via a workaround. XGIMI kindly provides step-by-step instructions for this in a pamphlet in the box.

You can use the projector hands-free with Google Assistant, cast your phone or computer to it via built-in Chromecast, and automatically scale the picture output thanks to auto keystone correction onboard. It's very much a plug-and-play experience with the MoGo 2 Pro, and it doesn't run loudly like most generic projectors, making it ideal for people who are new to projectors.

A smart XGIMI projector was the one thing I wanted to buy last Prime Day. This isn't the same model as the one that I wanted, but it is still an excellent projector by all means.