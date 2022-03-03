Paramount Plus is celebrating its birthday by offering plans as low as $1 per month

Although it might be hard to believe, Paramount Plus formally launched just about one year ago to the day. To celebrate this momentous occasion, the streaming service is offering huge savings if you sign up before March 7th using the code BIRTHDAY.

With this code, the Essential plan becomes just $1 per month (usually $4.99) for the first three months. This gives you access to the entire Paramount Plus library in addition to reduced ads, some live sports, and 24/7 news coverage.

That’s tempting, but we recommend using that code for the Premium plan. For just $2 per month (normally $9.99) for the first three months, you'll get all of the good stuff found in the Essential plan with additional live sports, access to your local CBS station, and the ability to download your favorite TV shows and movies for offline enjoyment. The best part is that the Premium plan is also ad-free with the exception of live broadcasts and a few select series.

The deal comes at an opportune time for sci-fi fans, since the highly-anticipated first season of Halo — a live-action adaptation of the video game franchise — drops later this month, in addition to the second season of Star Trek: Picard, starring Patrick Stewart. Paramount Plus is also home to the upcoming revival of Inside Amy Schumer and the Yellowstone spinoff 1883.

Did you miss the window for the birthday deal? If so, there are a few other offers that aren't quite so time-sensitive. As we mentioned in our Paramount Plus guide, you could save 15% if you commit to a full year of the streaming service. If you're a T-Mobile or Sprint customer, you can even claim a one-year subscription of the Essential plan for free.

Are you still not loving Paramount Plus after the first three months? The streaming service lets you cancel or change your plan at any time with no hassle.

Want to learn more about everything that Paramount Plus has to offer? Check out our complete Paramount Plus guide for more info on deals, devices, and exclusive content.