'Hulu on Disney Plus' rollout brings a bundle of content convenience

What you need to know

The Walt Disney Company announced the rollout of "Hulu on Disney Plus," available for all U.S.-based Disney Bundle subscribers.

The merge brings all of Hulu's content onto the Disney Plus app so users won't have to switch apps to find the shows/movies they're looking for.

The company states standalone Disney Plus/Hulu users will find the option to upgrade to a Bundle, which starts at $2 extra per month.

Today (Mar. 27), it was announced that Disney Bundle subscribers in the U.S. will now find "Hulu on Disney Plus" as its rollout begins.

According to a press release, Hulu on Disney Plus merges both platforms' streaming content libraries in one place. The company states subscribers will begin noticing Hulu titles, recommendations, sets, and collections on Disney Plus without switching apps. Disney hopes this brings a more customizable and personal experience for users viewing content on their platform.

Additionally, standalone Disney Plus subscribers will find Hulu's content available via "upsell options" across multiple devices. This means users will find a "convenient" way to upgrade their plans to the Disney Bundle, starting at $2 more monthly.

The post reiterates that Disney Bundle plans begin at $9.99 per month. It's worth mentioning that Hulu on Disney changes nothing; both services are still available on their own if consumers desire.

Disney urges users to create profiles for those who will be watching and to check their settings to ensure they're finding the content they care for most.

Joe Earley, president of direct-to-consumer at Disney Entertainment, said, "[the] official launch of Hulu on Disney+ gives viewers even more opportunities to easily discover and enjoy thousands of titles all in one place, underscoring the extraordinary value of the Disney Bundle."

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Meanwhile, Disney Plus is launching a new campaign to commemorate Hulu's inclusion, beginning with a brand-new logo. The company states the rollout will include a new Disney Plus intro color palette that mixes Hulu's green with the former's legacy blue.

Moreover, the orchestral mnemonic (the sound during its animation) was reimagined by Ludwig Göransson, an Academy Award-winning composer.

Disney is also launching campaigns across social media platforms, digital spots during broadcasts, and more for on-site locations at the Disneyland Resort.

Disney Plus and Hulu have been running this merger in beta since November, and its rollout today makes it official. Users should begin noticing the availability of Hulu content on the Disney Plus app with the option to upgrade to a Bundle as the day progresses.