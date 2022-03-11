How to watch The Adam Project online: stream Ryan Reynolds' sci-fi movie today

Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy are joining forces once again and we have everything you need to know on how to watch The Adam Project online today.

Like Levy's 2021 movie Free Guy and the recent Reynolds film Red Notice, this Netflix original seems destined to entertain audiences of all ages, and the high-budget special effects and ensemble cast place this film firmly in blockbuster territory.

The story stars Reynolds as Adam, a fighter pilot from 2050 who travels back in time to 2022 and encounters his younger self (played by precocious newcomer Walker Scobell). The duo embark on a mission to prevent the invention of time travel by Adam's father (Mark Ruffalo). Along the way, they are pursued by an antagonist played by Catherine Keener and her army of futuristic soldiers.

If the film's trailer is any indication, The Adam Project is going to be an entertaining blend of family drama, sci-fi action, and comedy, tethered in part by the undeniable chemistry between the two Adams. Check out the trailer for The Adam Project below and keep reading to learn more about the upcoming sci-fi film.

How can I watch The Adam Project?

The Adam Project was added to Netflix on March 11th in the United States (3am ET/midnight PT) and worldwide. It will also be shown in some theaters, so check your local listings to see if you can catch the explosive sci-fi film on the big screen.

Who stars in The Adam Project?

As we mentioned above, The Adam Project stars Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell as the elder and younger Adam Reed, respectively. Other cast members include Mark Ruffalo as Louis Reed, the inventor of time travel and Adam's father, and Jennifer Garner, who plays the matriarch Ellie Reed. Catherine Keener and Alex Mallari Jr. both play antagonists, while Zoe Saldana is featured as a fellow time traveler and Reynolds' love interest.

Is that a lightsaber?

(Image credit: Netflix)

One of the most talked-about scenes from The Adam Project trailers features Ryan Reynolds' character wielding what appears to be a lightsaber-type weapon. The director of the film, Shawn Levy, was heavily inspired by the classic works of Steven Spielberg and Stephen King during the creation of The Adam Project and 2021's Free Guy, so he added a small nod to the Star Wars franchise to get a laugh out of audiences. The scene in question is also a great example of the amazing chemistry between the two lead actors.

The Adam Project Official Trailer

Looking for something else to watch after the credits roll? We rounded up 20 of the best Netflix movies so you can plan your next movie night. And if you're looking for more content to watch this weekend, be sure to check out our guide on how to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 too.