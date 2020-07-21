How to use a VPN to stream Netflix

There's no denying that Netflix is a force of nature in the online streaming space, boasting more than 190 million users and available in over 190 countries right across the world. What's clear is that people love Netflix for the sheer volume of TV shows and movies that are available in its catalogue. But depending on where you live in the world, certain shows may not be available and there may be less choice overall.

Many countries are impacted by geo restrictions, whereby certain content is blocked by governments and content providers. However, with a virtual private network, it's possible to get around these annoying restrictions and access content that isn't available in your region. But you're probably wondering how you actually use a VPN to stream Netflix?

Firstly, you'll need a VPN that actually works with Netflix. Hundreds of VPNs are available out there, although many can't be used to access blocked content on the streaming platform and will end up giving you the following message:

"You seem to be using an unblocker or proxy. Please turn off any of these services and try again."

Luckily, many of the world's best VPN providers can be used for unblocking Netflix and a whole host of other streaming platforms. Our picks for the best Netflix VPNs are as follows:

ExpressVPN - Access to Netflix; can be used with 5 devices concurrently; compatible with Android, iOS, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku, PlayStation and Xbox; fast connections and impressive performance.

Cyberghost - Access to Netflix right around the world; 5,700 servers; works with 7 devices; compatible with Android, iOS, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox.

NordVPN - Provides speedy access to Netflix; supports 6 devices; available for a range of platforms, including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku, PlayStation and Xbox.

Surfshark - Access to Netflix; users can connect as many devices as they'd like; supports Android, iOS, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku, PlayStation and Xbox.

IPVanish - Access to Netflix; connect up to 10 devices; support for Android, iOS, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku, PlayStation and Xbox.

So, once you've chosen the right VPN provider for you, what next? Before you can access Netflix securely and unblock content, you'll need to sign up for your chosen company via its website and then download its app. Depending on what platform you use to stream Netflix, you'll need to find the right app.

When the app is up and running, you'll want to log in and select a VPN server. Some providers will choose the best available server automatically, but if there's a show you want to watch that can only be accessed in a specific country, you need to select a server manually and find one that is located there.

For example, if you're based in the UK and want to stream a show that only airs on Netflix Australia, you'll want to connect to an Australian server. When you've done that, you can begin accessing TV shows and movies on Netflix Australia as your original IP address will be hidden. Now, you'll be able to watch as much Netflix as you'd like!

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).

2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.