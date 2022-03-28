How to watch CODA online: a guide to the Best Picture winner

If you missed the Academy Awards last night, you're probably searching for two things: "Will Smith slap" and how to watch CODA online. The critically acclaimed coming-of-age drama was pitched against a lineup of Hollywood blockbusters and star-studded films, and it surprised everyone when it took home the coveted award for Best Picture.

The victory marked a number of historic firsts. Not only was it the first film with a predominantly deaf cast to win an Academy Award (including Troy Kotsur, who won Best Supporting Actor), but it's also the first Best Picture winner to be exclusively distributed by a streaming service. Apple TV Plus owns the rights to CODA, making the relatively new streaming service the only place to watch the film online. Unlike other services, Apple TV Plus has a relatively large reach and is available in most countries.

The film stars Emilia Jones as Ruby, a Child of Deaf Adults (aka CODA) who is hearing and has aspirations to become a singer. This realization occurs while her deaf family members struggle to make ends meet with their fishing business. The film received critical acclaim for its representation and the acting chops of its cast, and its triumph on Oscar night will be remembered for many years to come. This guide will tell you how you can watch the Academy Award winner CODA right now.

How to watch CODA online

Apple TV Plus - FREE for 7 days then $4.99/month The streaming service Apple TV Plus owns the distribution rights to CODA, so this is the only place you can watch the Academy Award winner at this time. The subscription-only service costs $4.99 a month and it's currently offering a 7-day free trial, which is more than enough time to watch the family drama and cancel if you no longer want the service. That being said, Apple TV Plus is also the home of the new series Pachinko and the acclaimed comedy-drama Ted Lasso, so it might be worth sticking around. The streaming service is available in 107 countries and lets you download content for offline enjoyment.

ExpressVPN - Try it risk-free for 30 days If you're travelling and unable to access your Apple TV Plus account due to geo-blocks, you can still login by using a VPN. These services keep you secure and anonymous online so you can surf the web safely, and ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs when it comes to speed, affordability, and customer service. ExpressVPN is also offering a 30-day risk-free trial, so you can try it out for a month and cancel if you no longer need it. The VPN becomes $12.95/month after the 30 days are up, or you can choose the 12-month bundle and get three months for free (49% off).

Apple TV Plus is also compatible with tons of devices. If you're looking for something new to elevate your home theater, check out our roundup of the best streaming devices.

If you want something else to watch after CODA's credits roll, we have recommendations for just about every streaming service, including best movies on Netflix and the best films to stream on HBO Max right now.