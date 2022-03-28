HBO Max picks up one of Netflix's best features, but there's a catch

What you need to know

HBO Max has introduced a new shuffle play button akin to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video's features.

It works by randomly playing episodes from any of the 45 shows supported by the feature.

The new capability is available on desktops for the time being.

Since its launch early last year, Netflix's "play something" button has been a boon for many subscribers who can't decide which shows to watch. Fortunately for HBO Max users, a similar capability has just arrived.

According to Deadline, HBO Max's shuffle play button is available on its desktop version worldwide. It remains unclear whether this feature will make its way to smart TVs and mobile devices, including the best Android phones.

Android Central reached out to HBO Max's parent company, Warner Media, for a statement, but it's not immediately available as of this writing.

The new feature is similar to Netflix's "play something" button in terms of convenience for indecisive viewers. There are, however, a few distinctions. The HBO Max version only shuffles episodes, not entire series or movies.

"Unlike other offerings, the HBO Max shuffle button randomizes episodes rather than series, giving users some context into the content they will be shown," an HBO Max representative told TechCrunch.

When tapped, Netflix's button also starts playing a TV show or movie from your watchlist or based on your viewing history. On the other hand, HBO Max's new capability is available only on 45 shows for the time being. The full list is as follows:

A World of Calm

Adventure Time

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Apple & Onion

Chappelle Show

Courage the Cowardly Dog

Craig of the Creek

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Ed, Ed and Eddy

ER

Flight of the Conchords

Fresh Prince

Friends

Full House

Great Pottery Throwdown

Hot Ones

How It Really Happened

Impractical Jokers

Key and Peele

Looney Tunes

Martin

Mike & Molly

Regular Show

Reno 911!

Rick & Morty

Robot Chicken

Scooby-Do, Where Are You!

Selena + Chef

Sesame Street

South Park

Teen Titans Go!

The Amazing World of Gumball

The Big Bang Theory

The Boondocks

The Mentalist

The Middle

The Nanny

The Office

The Shot: Uninterrupted

Tom and Jerry

Total Dramarama

Two and a Half Men

We Bare Bears

Whose Line is it Anyway

Young Sheldon

While it's remarkably different from Netflix's implementation, HBO Max's new button resembles a similar feature in Amazon Prime Video's Android app.

The service noted that it's one of its most requested features. It comes in handy when you just want to watch TV shows where asynchronous character arcs and narrative development don't matter significantly.