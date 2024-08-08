How much RAM and storage does the Google TV Streamer have?

How much storage does the Google TV Streamer have? The Google TV Streamer has 32GB of storage for apps and downloads with 4GB of RAM. With a USB hub, storage expansion should also be possible with an external drive.

Plenty of space for your favorite apps

Google’s latest TV streaming device, Google TV Streamer, is a compact Android TV device with hardware that’s powerful enough to deliver 4K video and not too much else. This streamer is powered by a MediaTek SoC with 4GB of system RAM and 32GB of total storage. The 8GB of storage found on the Chromecast with Google TV was a pain point in our review, with a significant portion being used for the operating system. With 32GB of storage available, you should have no problem loading up the Google TV Streamer with all of your favorite streaming apps.

While 32GB should be plenty for the vast majority of users, the USB-C port supports data, which 9to5Google has confirmed will support storage expansion with a USB hub and external USB storage drive. However, out of the box, it has plenty of storage to run Google TV without issue. It’s also nice that, even though it uses the same chip as the Amazon Fire TV Max, it has improved on some specs like the RAM, storage, and inclusion of gigabit Ethernet. Ethernet is also an improvement over Chromecast devices and can help reduce the time spent buffering 4K HDR content. This is especially important since this device sticks with older 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) for wireless connections.

Speaking of wireless connections, the device supports Bluetooth 5.1 and can act as a smart home hub with Matter support, as well as work as a Thread border router.

At $99, the Google TV Streamer isn’t cheap, but it will likely be one of the best streaming devices you can get. Compared to the best Android TV boxes, the Google TV Streamer has the most storage built-in, making it a great choice for those who download a lot of apps. It's nice to see external storage support, but for the vast majority of users, this streaming device has plenty of storage.

