Google TV 'Best of 2023' highlights the top shows, movies, and more

What you need to know

Google TV's "Best Of" states users were drawn to dramas the most, with "Yellowstone" and "Succession" standing out in the crowd.

The best movies include "Barbie" and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem."

The "Most-watched" Google TV days were January 1, 15, and 29 — all Sundays.

After revealing the best apps of 2023 on the Play Store, Google has revealed its "Best of" for its Google TV platform, highlighting the content users watched throughout 2023.

The company states in a press release that "millions" of users tuned into Google TV throughout the year. With that, there are a few notable highlights that have stood out in their respective categories. Taking the award for "Top Show Genre" is drama. Google's analytics have shows like "Yellowstone" and "Succession" ranking the highest with viewers in 2023.

The "Most-watched TV Show" honors go to "The Last of Us," "Only Murders in the Building," "Ahsoka," and "Poker Face."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google)

For "Top Movie Genre," folks loved to laugh this year, and the most watched movies were "Barbie" and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem." Honorable mentions regarding shows revolve around solving mysteries in worlds like "Only Murders in the Building" and "Poker Face."

Similar to shows, the "Most-watched Movies" in 2023 are "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," "Elemental," and "The Little Mermaid (2023)."

Since movies and shows take up a good chunk of time, Google is highlighting a few titles that users have watchlisted the most this year. Those titles include "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," and "The Last of Us."

(Image credit: Google)

On an interesting note, Google TV's statistics show when viewers were most enthralled by its content. The dates happen to line up one after another as the "Most-watched days on Google TV" were January 1, 15, and 29. The company states these were days users stuck to a warm fire (or blanket) to watch the conclusion of the 2022 NFL season and the beginning of the playoffs. Or, comparatively, to catch up on some shows.

There's more to see, and users interested can boot up any Google TV device, like the new Chromecast with Google TV (HD), and head over to the "For You" tab. Users in the U.S., Australia, Brazil, and India should begin seeing the award winners today. Additionally, there were a few apps that stood out as the "Best for Google TV," which users can find on the Play Store.