For 65 bucks, I scored a smart TV AND over $200 of streaming subscriptions during Best Buy's Christmas sale

We're deep into the holiday season, which means loads of retailers, wireless carriers, and tech manufacturers alike have been launching Christmas sales to shed some of their leftover stock before the new year. Among these offers is a sweet $55 off the 24-inch F20 Series Fire TV from Insignia, a discount that sends the price of the TV crashing down to just $64.99 at Best Buy.

The F20 gets discounted all the time so that's not surprising, but Best Buy is changing things up this time around by throwing in three months of Apple TV Plus (usually $9.99/month), a full 30 days of the live TV streaming service FuboTV (usually $74.99/month), and four months of SiriusXM music streaming (the Platinum plan, usually $23.99/month) for free. Do the math, and you'll see that you're looking at over $200 worth of streaming service subscriptions AND a smart TV for just 65 bucks. It's the Christmas gift that keeps on giving.