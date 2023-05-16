Google launches Live tab for Android TV with international programming

What you need to know

Google launches Live TV for Android TV.

The Live TV tab holds over 800 hundred channels, including local news stations and several international channels.

Android TV's Live TV tab and channels should begin appearing in the U.S. over the next few weeks.

Those with an Android TV set in their home can begin watching TV channels right from their screens without the need for the good ole rabbit ears.

In an Android TV community post, Google announced that Live TV has arrived for the entertainment streaming service. The company states the "Live" tab on Android TV delivers access to many free channels, such as Tubi, Plex, Pluto TV, and Haystack. In its completed form, watchers can kick back and relax with over 800 hundred channels, including your local news station from the likes of NBC, ABC, CBS, and FOX.

Furthermore, if you're looking to get a little cultured or catch up on your favorite drama, users will find free international programming in Japanese, Spanish, Hindi, and more.

As detailed on its support page, Live TV on Android TV can be enjoyed at no extra charge and without the necessity of installing another app. The Live tab will display all channels available to you alongside recommended channels based on your viewing history.

Google's new Live TV guide, accessible in the new tab, will also organize channels so you can hop into what you're interested in quickly. The company states users can "Favorite" channels which will save them to the very top of your guide. The previously mentioned Live TV channel recommendations will also be included alongside your other forms of entertainment, like live sports games and shows.

Google states users can expect the new Live TV tab to arrive on Android TV sets in the U.S. over the next few weeks.

Additionally, users can unearth a wider variety of channels if they still have a subscription to a TV provider. Users can add their TV provider and follow the additional steps within Android TV to display those extra free channels.

This free entertainment feature has been expected for over a month since free channels recently landed on Google TV. Similarly, Google TV received over 800 channels via its own Live TV tab, giving users access to news channels, programs in other languages, and browsable categories and genres.