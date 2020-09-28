The TCL 65Q825 65-inch 4K HDR LED Roku TV is down to $1,299.99 at Best Buy. Earlier this year this TV was selling for as much as $2,000 and seeing any kind of sale was a treat. It has since started selling for a more regular price of $1,800. While we have seen it go lower than today's sale, today's drop is still pretty unique and really good savings on this TV.

You can also get the 75-inch version on sale for $1,799.99. That's $100 off the lowest price we've seen for that version of the TV.

Smart Buy TCL 65Q825 65-inch 4K HDR LED Roku TV $300 above the lowest price but $500 off the street price. Includes new mini-LED tech for precise local dimming. Works in bright or dark rooms with amazing contrast and color. Supports multiple HDR formats, Dolby Atmos, and more. $1299.99 $1800.00 $500 off See at Best Buy

This TV's use of mini LED tech is one of the things that sets it apart. This feature gives you precise control of your TV's image quality, making brights as bright as ever and creating a beautiful contrast with the darks. You get tons of depth and dimension no matter what you're watching. The QLED panel also helps deliver a wider range of colors, giving you even more vivid pictures. Since the TV supports multiple HDR formats including Dolby Vision, you can combine all these technologies for some of the best image quality and clarity around.

There are two 15W speakers built in, but the TV also has support for Dolby Atmos. So if you decide to go the surround sound route, you can get the sort of audio experience that makes you feel like you're sitting in a movie theater. You know that part at the beginning of the movie where they test the sound and that voice whispers "All... Around... You..." You'll be able to recreate that in your living room.

You'll get plenty of smart features, too. TCL has a Roku TV smart platform, and Roku is one of the best content libraries in the game. You'll get full access to all your favorite streaming apps, 4K and HDR content, and even some channels featuring live TV. The built-in voice assistant compatibility means you can control the TV with your voice, search for your favorite shows, and more when you connect the TV to your smart home. You can even use the remote control, which is voice enabled.

Check out the WhatToWatch review of this TV when it released last year. Nirave Gondhia said, "Why is the 8-series my new go-to recommendation for a TV? Simple — it's a QLED panel. Actually, it's much more than that — it also heralds in a new era in TVs thanks to mini-LED technology, which allows the TV to display much deeper and darker blacks than on any other TV."