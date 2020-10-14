If you've already shopped all of the big Prime Day deals, now's the time to stock up on all of the smaller essential items that you may need throughout the rest of the year. For example, it's always a good idea to keep a good supply of cables and chargers wherever you might plug in and UGREEN's Prime Day sale lets you bag a bunch of tech with 20% or more off.

Affordable essentials UGREEN Prime Day Sale As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon has dropped the price of a number of UGREEN accessories including wall chargers, power banks, earbuds, cables, and more. These are some of the best prices we've seen for these items but the deals expire tonight. Prices Vary See at Amazon

As well as charging gear, the sale also features other neat accessories like car phone mounts, USB-C hubs, phone stands, hard drive enclosures, and more. You can never have too many accessories like this, so be sure to shop up these sale items and snag these discounts while you still can.

You can even grab a set of UGREEN HiTune true wireless earbuds on sale for just $24.99 thanks to a $15 coupon on its product page. The UGREEN HiTune true wireless earbuds let you listen to your music wirelessly with Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable connection. Its smart touch controls let you just tap the earbuds to pause or play your music, or answer an incoming call using the built-in noise-cancelling microphones. There's a wireless range of up to 33 feet.

You'll be able to listen for up to 9 hours on a single charge with these headphones, though with the charging case that also is included with the purchase, you'll be able to power them up anywhere. That lets you listen for an additional 18 hours while on-the-go before the case will need to be recharged. It also works to keep your earbuds protected and in a designated spot so you never lose track of them. The case has convenient LED battery life indicators and powers up quickly via USB-C.