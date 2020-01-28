What you need to know IHS Markit network testing shows Verizon wins in more places but not in every major city.

Sprint comes in fourth but wins in some major cities.

Testing 5G networks showed mixed but not unexpected results.

Analyst firm IHS Markit has released its network testing results for the second half of 2019, bundled as a "US State of the Mobile Union" report. The report reveals the incredibly mixed results you'd expect if you've ever used a phone on a U.S. carrier, with every carrier nabbing a first-place victory in at least one major city, but no unanimous winner. Verizon beat the other three carriers for the most wins in tests of speed, reliability, data use, calling, and texting.