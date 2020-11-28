I've reviewed a lot of the best wireless earbuds over the years, and Jaybird has proven again and again that it's a relentless competitor. While its X-series of wireless headphones are still renowned by athletes everywhere, it took a while for the company to get true wireless earbuds right. Sad to say, the Jaybird Run and Run XT just weren't great products — in fact, they were downright bad.

But the Vistas made up for all of it. Jaybird went back to the drawing board and redesigned its wireless earbuds from scratch, making them smaller, more reliable, and better-sounding, all while maintaining the sweatproof mastery that fans of the X-series have expected forever.

At $99.99 for Cyber Monday, this is one hell of a deal.