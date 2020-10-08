While VR continues to try and find its stride in mainstream gaming, indie developers continue to make the most of the unique experiences offered by VR headsets. The latest to arrive on the scene is the small French studio Ikimasho, which was founded in 2018 by two friends and is currently comprised of 15 talented developers. Ikimasho's debut VR title is Star Shaman, a space adventure game that promises to have hint of roguelite elements as well. The game has a new trailer, a collection of beautiful screenshots to ogle at, and a promised release window of October, 2020 for a variety of VR platforms including Oculus Quest , Oculus Quest 2 , SteamVR, and Viveport.

In Star Shaman, players will learn to use active movement based controls (read: you can move in Star Shaman) to navigate a beautiful animated universe filled with procedurally generated worlds, master a variety of weapons and spells to defeat bosses and baddies alike, and meet all kinds of quirky characters. Star Shaman looks positively gorgeous, an indie game through-and-through with its stylized visuals, and promises to have an incredible French Touch soundtrack.

Apparently, Star Shaman has already been nominated for two awards at the Raindance Immersive Awards: "Best Debut" and "Outstanding Achievement in Audio," so it's very possible that Ikimasho has a winner on their hands. Fortunately we won't have to wait long, as the game comes out later this month, and works on practically every popular VR headset you can get your hands on. If you're interested, you can also find more information on the official Star Shaman website.