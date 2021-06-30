The Montreal Canadiens and the Tampa Bay Lightning were the winners of this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs which means the two teams will meet on the ice for a best-of-five series to determine who will win this year's NHL championship and we have all the details on how you can watch the Stanley Cup Finals on TV or online.

The Stanley Cup Finals will take place over the next two weeks from June 28 through July 11 and a possible seven games will be played across the U.S. and Canada. Play will be split between the Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida and the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada so that no team has an unfair home-ice advantage as is the tradition.

While both the Canadiens and the Lightning have held the Stanley Cup in the past, the Canadiens haven't won the NHL championship since 1993. The Lightning meanwhile is returning to the Stanley Cup Finals after facing off against and defeating the Dallas Stars 2-0 during Game 6 last year.

As Tampa Bay looks to build a dynasty after last year's victory, Montreal is looking to make history by winning the Stanley Cup for the first time in 28 years. Will the Lightning be able to keep up the momentum from last year or will the Canadiens be able to bring Lord Stanley's Cup back to its rightful home?

Whether you're rooting for the Canadiens, the Lightning or just want to tune in to see the stunning conclusion of the 2020-21 NHL hockey season, we'll show you exactly how to watch all seven possible games in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Stanley Cup Finals - When and where?

The Stanley Cup Finals kicked off on Monday, June 28 and will run until Sunday, July 11 if the Canadiens and Lightning end up playing all seven games. Each game (except for a potential Game 7) will start at 8pm ET / 5pm PT and hockey fans in the U.S. can watch all the action on NBCSN, NBC or Peacock. SportsNet will show the Stanley Cup Finals in Canada while Premiere Sports will do so in the UK and Australian viewers will be able to watch the hockey on ESPN with a Foxtel cable package.

How to watch the Stanley Cup Finals in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and want to watch the Canadiens vs Lightning at the Stanley Cup Finals, then you'll need a cable package that gives you access to both NBCSN and NBC. While Game 1 and Game 2 will be shown on NBCSN, the remaining games in the series will all be shown on NBC at 8pm ET / 5pm PT (except for a potential Game 7 which will start an hour earlier). You can also stream the Stanley Cup Finals online on the NBCSports website but you will need to login with the credentials from your cable provider to do so.

If you've already cut the cord though, you can stream the Stanley Cup Finals on NBC's streaming service Peacock. An ad-supported subscription to Peacock Premium costs just $4.99 per month but you can also pay $9.99 per month for a subscription to Peacock Premium Plus if you want to watch hockey without ads.