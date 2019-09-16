Google Stadia is set to launch this November with support for select Pixel phones, the Chrome browser, and Chromecast Ultra. Unfortunately, missing from the list are any Android TV devices. For someone like myself who has Android TV devices and has no need for a Chromecast Ultra, that's a real bummer.

However, there is good news on the horizon for Android TV owners thanks to pictures of slides taken at the International Broadcasting Convention that were recently sent to XDA Developers. The slides feature a roadmap for the future of Android TV, and spoiler alert, it includes Stadia support in 2020 with Android 11 R.

It's uncertain if this means that Stadia support will require Android 11, but I sure hope that's not the case. In general, Android TV doesn't receive the latest Android update until months later. For example, at this time, Android 10 hasn't been released for Android TV and there doesn't appear to be a rush to do so. Hopefully, Stadia won't require an OS update and it's just part of the general 2020 timeline.