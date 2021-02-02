Stable Android 11 update is finally here for the Nokia 8.3 5G

The Nokia 8.3, which is currently the only 5G-enabled phone in HMD Global's lineup, has finally started receiving the Android 11 update. HMD Global has announced that the update will be rolled out in two phases, with the first phase expected to be completed by February 7.

We are excited to announce the roll out of our Android 11 update plan with Nokia 8.3 5G as part of our commitment to be trusted, secure and built to last. Update available now https://t.co/Ti1TtSrUFx pic.twitter.com/HBqhHqiAEi — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) February 2, 2021

As per a post on the Nokia Community forums, the update will be rolled out in the following countries by February 7:

Bahrain

Belgium

Denmark

Egypt

Finland

France

Hong Kong

Iceland

Iran

Iraq

Jordan

Kuwait

Lebanon

Libya

Lithuania

Macau

Morocco

Norway

Oman

Pakistan

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Sweden

Tunisia

UAE

USA

Vietnam

At this point, however, it is unclear if the Verizon-exclusive Nokia 8.3 V 5G UW will also be updated to Android 11 by February 7. There is also no word yet on when the second wave of the rollout will commence.

The Android 11 update for the Nokia 8.3 comes with all the features you would expect – including Chat Bubbles, one-time permissions, improved media controls, privacy improvements, as well as Google Play system updates. It also brings the January 2021 Android security patch to HMD Global's best Android phone.