Stable Android 11 update is finally here for the Nokia 8.3 5G

- HMD Global has released the stable Android 11 update for the Nokia 8.3 5G.
- The update was supposed to arrive in Q4 2020.
- HMD Global says the update will hit Nokia 8.3 users in 27 countries by February 7.
The Nokia 8.3, which is currently the only 5G-enabled phone in HMD Global's lineup, has finally started receiving the Android 11 update. HMD Global has announced that the update will be rolled out in two phases, with the first phase expected to be completed by February 7.
As per a post on the Nokia Community forums, the update will be rolled out in the following countries by February 7:
- Bahrain
- Belgium
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Finland
- France
- Hong Kong
- Iceland
- Iran
- Iraq
- Jordan
- Kuwait
- Lebanon
- Libya
- Lithuania
- Macau
- Morocco
- Norway
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- Sweden
- Tunisia
- UAE
- USA
- Vietnam
At this point, however, it is unclear if the Verizon-exclusive Nokia 8.3 V 5G UW will also be updated to Android 11 by February 7. There is also no word yet on when the second wave of the rollout will commence.
The Android 11 update for the Nokia 8.3 comes with all the features you would expect – including Chat Bubbles, one-time permissions, improved media controls, privacy improvements, as well as Google Play system updates. It also brings the January 2021 Android security patch to HMD Global's best Android phone.
Nokia 8.3 5G
The Nokia 8.3 5G may not be the most exciting Android phone you can buy, but it does have a striking design and offers a Pixel-like software experience. It also excels in the battery life department and has a 3.5mm headphone jack.
