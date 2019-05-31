While T-Mobile and Sprint continue to work with the U.S. government on its impending merger, the latter of the two carriers has been off expanding its 5G network to more cities across the country.

In a blog post published on May 30, Sprint announced that its True Mobile 5G service is now available in Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and Kansas City. There are a few caveats to keep in mind with coverage in each city, with Sprint noting the following:

Atlanta — Sprint 5G covers approximately 150 square miles and 565,000 people from downtown to Dunwoody.

— Sprint 5G covers approximately 150 square miles and 565,000 people from downtown to Dunwoody. Dallas-Fort Worth — Sprint 5G covers approximately 575 square miles and 1.6 million people across the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area serving Irving and downtown Fort Worth, including Sundance Square, Las Colinas, and the North Dallas area from Preston Hollow to Addison.

— Sprint 5G covers approximately 575 square miles and 1.6 million people across the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area serving Irving and downtown Fort Worth, including Sundance Square, Las Colinas, and the North Dallas area from Preston Hollow to Addison. Houston — Sprint 5G covers approximately 165 square miles and 800,000 people across the cultural center of Houston from downtown to Memorial City Mall/City Centre Plaza.

— Sprint 5G covers approximately 165 square miles and 800,000 people across the cultural center of Houston from downtown to Memorial City Mall/City Centre Plaza. Kansas City — Service covering approximately 225 square miles and 625,000 people from downtown Kansas City, MO, to Overland Park, KS where the company is headquartered.

Sprint is using MIMO technology for its 5G service, 64T64R (64 transmitters 64 receivers) radios in all four of the cities mentioned above. With these radios, Sprint can offer its new 5G speeds in addition to its existing LTE coverage.

Commenting on the news, Sprint CEO Michel Combes said: