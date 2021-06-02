Spotify is bringing Wrapped earlier this year, only that it's called "Only You", a new experience in Spotify that does what Wrapped does — but it's going to be here all year round. It'll be accessible on the web or in the iOS and Android phones.

Only You consists of a few experiences that'll be available for you in the hub. There's the "Your Audio Birth Chart" feature that appropriates the language of a horoscope but for your music taste. Your Sun sign will show the artist you've listened to most over the last 6 months, the Moon sign is for artists that'll showcase your emotional side, and your Rising sign shows an artist you've recently connected with.

You'll also find a "Dream Dinner Party", allowing you to create a customized playlist of the artist whom you'd hypothetically invite to a dinner party. There's "Artists Pairs", a feature that links two diverse artists that you've listened to. Say, for instance, sampling Bon Jovi with AJ Tracy or some other seemingly random combination.