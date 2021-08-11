Before Samsung launched the new Galaxy Watch 4, Spotify talked about launching an updated Wear OS app that will finally allow downloadable content for offline listening. Now that the Galaxy Watch 4 is official with Wear OS 3, Spotify is reaffirming its commitment to an improved app experience.

The company announced in a blog post on Wednesday that it was preparing to launch the updated app for Wear OS users. With the update, Spotify Premium listeners will be able to download playlists, albums, and podcasts to their watch to enjoy tunes without being tied to a Wi-Fi or LTE connection.

Free Spotify users will be more limited in their offline selection and can apparently only download podcasts, while everything else has to be streamed in shuffle mode through a data connection.

Users simply have to find the content they want and select "download to watch." There will be a download section in the app that will allow users to check the progress of the download. And similarly to how the Spotify app works on the best Android phones, downloaded content will appear with a green arrow next to it.