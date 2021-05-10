What you need to know
- Spotify's newest feature makes podcast sharing faster.
- You're now able to share podcasts with exact timestamps.
- The company will also let users share Canvas to Snapchat alongside another change that lets you preview how Canvas videos will be visualized.
Spotify has been diving deep into podcasting over the past few months, and it is now blending that newfound interest with its pre-existing collaborative features. Rolling out today to iOS and Android phone users, Spotify will now let you share timestamped podcasts.
Recall how you can share a YouTube video with the precise timestamp you want someone to watch? It's like that, but for Spotify. When listening to a podcast, you'll be able to use the "switch to share" feature to share a podcast at the precise moment you want them to tune in. In other words, you can share the juiciest parts of your true-crime podcast with your friends now with this feature.
Spotify had been investing in sharing features over the course of the pandemic, launching features like Group Sessions so that people could have fun together while being apart. Even as the pandemic winds down for some, these collaborative features will still prove important. It's also more aimed at driving users to engage with podcasts socially and share them with their friends. As Spotify monetizes its podcasting arm, the company is interested in getting more users to listen to them. If you're hooked by a free one, you're more likely to monetize it.
Spotify will also launch two other features. The first is an update to Canvas, a feature described as "album artwork for the streaming age." It's essentially a short video loop that replaces album art. It's now being made available on Snapchat. It was always present on Instagram, but now users will be able to use the other popular social media platform as well. Spotify will also let you preview how your Canvas shares will look ahead of time.
Spotify's interest in driving new social features is part of a response to customer demand. The company says that 40% of users find new music from their friend groups on social channels, so making it easier and more convenient to share will help listeners find new tracks.
Here's the best shows on Peacock right now
NBC's Peacock streaming service offers subscribers access to a ton of free and premium content. With so much to choose from, we've rounded up a list of the best Peacock shows available right now.
Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds leak again, may feature wireless charging
The latest leak of the upcoming Sony WF-1000XM4 gives us a better look at the earbuds and a first look at the charging case, which may feature wireless charging.
Review: The Fauna Audio Glasses squeeze sound and shade onto your face
Despite how much I like the Fauna Audio Glasses they sure don't fit me very well, but not everyone has a head as large as mine. If your dome is normal size, you're going to love these smart sunglasses.
Keep your wallet put away and pay with your Wear OS watch
Ready to start paying for your coffee with just your watch? Here are all the Wear OS devices that support Google Pay!