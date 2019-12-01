Besides Cyber Monday being a good time to stay indoors and treat yourself with some great online deals, it's also the last big chance to get some holiday shopping done while making big savings. Amazon UK has swooped in like a wrecking ball with up to 40% off Lego sets, sure to please the kids, and the big kids, in your life.

Perfect chance to grab a great gift for the holiday season with big discounts on Lego sets at Amazon UK!

There's some good variety, too. From the Marvel camp, there's a pretty nifty looking War Machine figure complete with Outrider and Ant-Man minifigures, down to just £18.29 with 39% off. I've got a Hulk Buster set of a similar size and it's impressive!

For the younger builders there are some equally strong discounts on Duplo sets, including what's sure to be a hot property in the coming weeks, the Frozen Ice Castle down to just £27.99 with 38% off.

And of course, what Lego deal is complete without Minecraft?! How does a buildable Minecraft Nether reduced by 25% to just £29.99 sound?. It'll sound even better to your kids!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.