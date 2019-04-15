The idea of a wallet case is one I've always loved: an accessory for your phone that protects it while also allowing you to leave your real wallet at home. These cases often take the form of a folio style, and while that's fine for some people, it's never been my personal preference. That's where cases like the Spigen Slim Armor CS step in. Taking the form of a regular protective case, the Slim Armor CS provides ample coverage for the S10 while also allowing you to discretely store up to three cards in the back. While it could use a design refresh soon, it's still one of the best of its kind.

Two in one Spigen Slim Armor CS Protective case and hidden wallet in one package. The Spigen Slim Armor CS is for people that like stretching their dollars as far as possible. The dual-layer design offers shock-absorbing protection, and with the raised edges over the screen, it stays safe from scratches/cracks. Around back, a hidden door opens up to reveal a slot for storing two to three credit cards. From $17 at Amazon

Pros Great all-around protection

Large port cutouts

Tactile button covers

Holds up to three cards Cons Design is bland

Not enough color options

Spigen Slim Armor CS What I like

Case after case that I review, Spigen never ceases to impress me with its build quality and attention to detail for its products. There are a lot of affordable cases out there that often end up feeling cheap, but that's definitely not the case with the Slim Armor CS. Spigen chose a dual-layer design for the Slim Armor CS, including a TPU interior that helps with shock absorption and a hard polycarbonate exterior to keep it sturdy and rigid. The end result is a case that's ready for just about anything and feels like it was built with care and attention.

All of the cutouts are precise, and I like the extra wiggle room Spigen gives you for the USB-C port and headphone jack to ensure that all of your accessories/cables work as intended. Something else that stuck out to me is the button covers. These can sometimes be hard to press on Spigen cases, but on the Slim Armor CS, they feel really good and have a nice tactility to them. As for the wallet portion of the case, you'll find a door the slides open on the back to reveal the hidden compartment for your cards. Spigen says the Slim Armor CS can hold up to two cards at a time, but I managed to store three (two debit cards and an ID) without a problem. The door opens and closes with a reassuring click, and while you could probably pop it off with enough force, it doesn't feel like it'll just come off with normal use. Spigen Slim Armor CS Time for a new design

Functionally, I don't have any issues with the Spigen Slim Armor CS. Aesthetically, though, there's plenty of room for improvement. The dual-layer design is great for protecting the S10, but the implementation here is pretty bland. Without any fun textures or patterns, the Slim Armor CS looks awfully generic. Something else I'd love to see added next time is more color options. There are three to choose from, including the very neutral Gunmetal and Black with just one fun style in the form of Rose Gold. Give us blue, red, green, purple, aqua, yellow, or orange. Rose Gold is a good start, but there's so much more that could be done. Spigen Slim Armor CS Should you buy it?

Bland design aside, the Spigen Slim Armor CS is a case that's still well worthy of your time and attention. 4 out of 5 A lot of companies have tried creating these hybrid wallet cases in the past, but Spigen's is one of the best thanks to the great build quality, protection, and overall attention to detail. I'd still love to see Spigen try something new with the Slim Armor CS's design, but functionally, it doesn't get much better than this.

Two in one Spigen Slim Armor CS Protective case and hidden wallet in one package. The Spigen Slim Armor CS is for people that like stretching their dollars as far as possible. The dual-layer design offers shock-absorbing protection, and with the raised edges over the screen, it stays safe from scratches/cracks. Around back, a hidden door opens up to reveal a slot for storing two to three credit cards. From $17 at Amazon