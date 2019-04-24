If you follow Spigen, you'll know that the company makes a phone case for just about every niche you can think of. That, combined with a great attention-to-detail for each case, has allowed Spigen to stand apart from a lot of its competitors. Today, we're checking out the Liquid Crystal Air —one of many clear cases that Spigen sells. It's not the most rugged or durable clear case in the company's lineup, but that's by design. The Liquid Crystal Air was made for people that want a super thin and lightweight clear case, and for them, this is a fantastic choice.

A clear winner Liquid Crystal Air A great clear case that adds very little bulk. The Spigen Liquid Crystal Air is one of the best options around for people that want a clear case that'll offer good daily protection for the S10 without compromising its slim design. You can get more security from something like the Ultra Hybrid for the same price, but for what it is, the Liquid Crystal is nearly perfect. $12 at Amazon

Pros Adds virtually no bulk

Feels good in the hand

Lets the S10's design shine through

Good button covers/port cutouts

Wireless charging still works Cons Picks up smudges

Not as durable as the Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Spigen Liquid Crystal Air What I like

I've reviewed quite a few Galaxy S10 cases here on AC, and in just about every single one, I've said something to the tune of "I don't like bulky cases." With that in mind, using the Liquid Crystal Air has been a joy. This is an incredibly thin case for the S10, adding virtually no extra heft or bulk to the phone when applied. It's not as ridiculously slim as something like the Totallee Case, but it strikes a great balance of having a slim profile while still providing great coverage to keep the S10 safe throughout daily use.

I've read some reviews which complain that the Liquid Crystal Air isn't as durable as they'd like, but you have to remember that this case isn't trying to be super rugged. If you want a clear case that offers more protection at the expense of a beefier profile, Spigen makes the Ultra Hybrid which provides just that. Clear cases are pretty simple accessories, and overall, the Liquid Crystal Air is a great pick. The TPU back adds a nice amount of grip, the button covers are easy to press and offer good tactile feedback, and the port cutouts are plenty roomy for all of your wired accessories. Add that together with support for the Galaxy S10's wireless charging capabilities and a great price tag, and there's not much the Liquid Crystal Air does wrong. Spigen Liquid Crystal Air What I don't like

My biggest qualm with the Liquid Crystal Air, and this is true of all clear cases, is that it tends to pick up smudges quite easily. Smudges aren't super noticeable at a quick glance, but if you start to really look at the back of this thing, you'll get an urge to grab the nearest cloth/wipe and clean it down. It is a minor annoyance, but if you're shopping for a clear case, it's one of those things you just learn to live with. Spigen Liquid Crystal Air Should you buy it?

Yes, you should definitely buy the Spigen Liquid Crystal Air. It's built incredibly well, has a thin/lightweight design, and does a great job at keeping your S10 safe from all sorts of daily wear and tear. What's not to like? 4.5 out of 5 If you aren't a fan of the super thin design and want something that's bulkier, you have options out there for that! But for those that love the clear design and want to keep things as slim as can be, this case absolutely nails it.